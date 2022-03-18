 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022
If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Cigna (NYSE:CI) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.54% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In CI: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 30.45 shares of Cigna at the time with $1,000. This investment in CI would have produced an average annual return of 10.51%. Currently, Cigna has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion.

This $1,000 investment would be worth $7,398.13 today based on a price of $242.88 for CI at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

