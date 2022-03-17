Recap: Quest Resource Holding Q4 Earnings
Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Quest Resource Holding beat estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was up $18.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Quest Resource Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|0.03
|0.06
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|37.41M
|29.61M
|28.07M
|24.18M
|Revenue Actual
|37.37M
|36.86M
|35.10M
|27.66M
