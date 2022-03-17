 Skip to main content

Recap: Quest Resource Holding Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 4:34pm   Comments
Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Quest Resource Holding beat estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $18.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quest Resource Holding's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.03     0.01
EPS Actual 0.02 0.03 0.06 0.01
Revenue Estimate 37.41M 29.61M 28.07M 24.18M
Revenue Actual 37.37M 36.86M 35.10M 27.66M

