Recap: RiceBran Tech Q4 Earnings
RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RiceBran Tech missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was up $1.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RiceBran Tech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|0
|-0.04
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.04
|0.01
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|7.32M
|8.47M
|7.77M
|7.02M
|Revenue Actual
|6.91M
|7.57M
|8.61M
|6.81M
