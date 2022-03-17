 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: RiceBran Tech Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 4:24pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: RiceBran Tech Q4 Earnings

RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RiceBran Tech missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $1.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RiceBran Tech's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.03 0 -0.04 -0.06
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.04 0.01 -0.05
Revenue Estimate 7.32M 8.47M 7.77M 7.02M
Revenue Actual 6.91M 7.57M 8.61M 6.81M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (RIBT)

Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2022
Earnings Preview For RiceBran Tech
12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings