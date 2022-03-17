Recap: Viveve Medical Q4 Earnings

Viveve Medical VIVE reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Viveve Medical missed estimated earnings by 22.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.72 versus an estimate of $-0.59.
Revenue was down $241.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Viveve Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.61
|-0.65
|-0.51
|-2.65
|EPS Actual
|-0.67
|-0.62
|-0.80
|-3.71
|Revenue Estimate
|1.69M
|1.52M
|1.33M
|1.65M
|Revenue Actual
|1.62M
|1.65M
|1.45M
|1.95M
