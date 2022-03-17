 Skip to main content

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 1:06pm   Comments
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.08% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In EXAS: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.71 shares of Exact Sciences at the time with $100. This investment in EXAS would have produced an average annual return of 25.44%. Currently, Exact Sciences has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion.

Exact Sciences's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Exact Sciences you would have approximately $294.75 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

