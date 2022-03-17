$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.08% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In EXAS: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.71 shares of Exact Sciences at the time with $100. This investment in EXAS would have produced an average annual return of 25.44%. Currently, Exact Sciences has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion.

Exact Sciences's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $100 in Exact Sciences you would have approximately $294.75 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

