How To Attend Chicago Atlantic Real Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022
Chicago Atlantic Real (NASDAQ:REFI) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on March 22, 2022, to discuss Q4 2021 earnings results.

How to Attend Chicago Atlantic Real (REFI) Conference Call

Follow this link to access the live webcast.

To listen to the call, dial (855) 831-3062 (US) or (270) 215-9505 (International)

What Is an Earnings Conference Call?

Earnings conference calls allow companies to talk about their recent earnings reports publicly, so that anyone who is interested can get more information on what happened and why it happened.

During a call, a company will discuss future performance expectations as well as go over their quarterly financial results. Most investors have benefitted from listening closely to how management responds to questions, in order to get a feel for how confident they are in the company's current and future performance.

If you want to take a deeper dive into Chicago Atlantic Real earnings, you can follow their earnings on Benzinga.

