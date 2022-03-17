 Skip to main content

$1000 Invested In Albemarle 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 12:03pm   Comments
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.23% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In ALB: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 24.41 shares of Albemarle at the time with $1,000. This investment in ALB would have produced an average annual return of 10.93%. Currently, Albemarle has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion.

Albemarle's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Albemarle you would have approximately $4,710.52 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

