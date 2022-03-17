Looking Into Montauk Renewables's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro data Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) posted a 38.25% decrease in earnings from Q3. Sales, however, increased by 13.85% over the previous quarter to $45.26 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Montauk Renewables is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. In Q3, Montauk Renewables earned $8.90 million and total sales reached $39.75 million.

What Is Return On Invested Capital?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Montauk Renewables posted an ROIC of 2.92%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For Montauk Renewables, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 2.92% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Montauk Renewables reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.04/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.05/share.

