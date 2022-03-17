 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 4:54am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $15.84 million.

• Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $131.88 million.

• Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.05 million.

• IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $24.08 million.

• Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $839.61 million.

• Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $170.49 million.

• G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $741.55 million.

• Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.01 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $294.18 million.

• Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $8.70 billion.

• Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $13.44 billion.

• Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.53 million.

• Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.77 million.

• Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $55.71 million.

• Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX:WTT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.39 million.

• New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $170.00 thousand.

• Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $63.48 million.

• BK Technologies (AMEX:BKTI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $133.43 million.

• Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $7.07 million.

• Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $14.63 million.

• 111 (NASDAQ:YI) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $128.88 million.

• Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSE:EDV) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.37 million.

• High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $55.35 million.

• Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $40.16 million.

• StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $336.72 million.

• FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.64 per share on revenue of $23.44 billion.

• Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $6.16 million.

• Unique Fabricating (AMEX:UFAB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.

• Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.94 million.

• Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $39.84 million.

• Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $60.00 thousand.

• ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $6.43 million.

• Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.09 million.

• Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.21 million.

• Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $306.01 million.

• KULR Tech Group (AMEX:KULR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $680.00 thousand.

• Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.17 million.

• Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $63.28 million.

• AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $749.89 million.

• Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.70 million.

• Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.

• Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $119.45 million.

• Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.07 million.

• Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $19.44 million.

• GameStop (NYSE:GME) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

