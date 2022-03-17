Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2022
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $15.84 million.
• Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $131.88 million.
• Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.05 million.
• IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.
• Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $24.08 million.
• Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $839.61 million.
• Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $170.49 million.
• G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $741.55 million.
• Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.01 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
• Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $294.18 million.
• Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $8.70 billion.
• Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
• Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $13.44 billion.
• Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.53 million.
• Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.77 million.
• Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $55.71 million.
• Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX:WTT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.39 million.
• New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $170.00 thousand.
• Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $63.48 million.
• BK Technologies (AMEX:BKTI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $133.43 million.
• Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $7.07 million.
• Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $14.63 million.
• 111 (NASDAQ:YI) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
• SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $128.88 million.
• Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Pharming (NASDAQ:PHAR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSE:EDV) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.37 million.
• High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $55.35 million.
• Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $40.16 million.
• StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $336.72 million.
• FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.64 per share on revenue of $23.44 billion.
• Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $6.16 million.
• Unique Fabricating (AMEX:UFAB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.
• Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.94 million.
• Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $39.84 million.
• Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $60.00 thousand.
• ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $6.43 million.
• Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.09 million.
• Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.21 million.
• Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $306.01 million.
• KULR Tech Group (AMEX:KULR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $680.00 thousand.
• Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.17 million.
• Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $63.28 million.
• AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $749.89 million.
• Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.70 million.
• Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.
• Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $119.45 million.
• Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.07 million.
• Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $19.44 million.
• GameStop (NYSE:GME) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.
• Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
