Synthetic Biologics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 4:23pm   Comments
Synthetic Biologics (AMEX:SYN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Synthetic Biologics missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.55% drop in the share price the next day.

 

