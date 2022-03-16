 Skip to main content

$100 Invested In Twitter 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 2:11pm   Comments
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.13% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In TWTR: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 6.63 shares of Twitter at the time with $100. This investment in TWTR would have produced an average annual return of 19.13%. Currently, Twitter has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion.

Twitter's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $231.15 today based on a price of $34.89 for TWTR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

