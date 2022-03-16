Vail Resorts Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) earned $233.93 million, a 264.14% increase from the preceding quarter. Vail Resorts also posted a total of $906.53 million in sales, a 416.32% increase since Q1. In Q1, Vail Resorts brought in $175.58 million in sales but lost $142.52 million in earnings.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Vail Resorts posted an ROIC of 7.71%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Vail Resorts, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 7.71% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

Vail Resorts reported Q2 earnings per share at $5.47/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $5.7/share.

