If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 10:13am   Comments
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.97% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In UPS: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 9.34 shares of United Parcel Service at the time with $1,000. This investment in UPS would have produced an average annual return of 15.06%. Currently, United Parcel Service has a market capitalization of $186.92 billion.

United Parcel Service's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,004.76 today based on a price of $214.75 for UPS at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

