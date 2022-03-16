If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.97% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In UPS: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 9.34 shares of United Parcel Service at the time with $1,000. This investment in UPS would have produced an average annual return of 15.06%. Currently, United Parcel Service has a market capitalization of $186.92 billion.

United Parcel Service's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,004.76 today based on a price of $214.75 for UPS at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

