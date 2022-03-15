 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PagerDuty's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 11:18am   Comments
Share:
PagerDuty's Earnings: A Preview

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that PagerDuty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

PagerDuty bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 11.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PagerDuty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.15 -0.09 -0.11
EPS Actual -0.07 -0.13 -0.08 -0.07
Price Change % 11.23% 6.95% -12.97% -8.05%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of PagerDuty were trading at $24.32 as of March 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (PD)

PagerDuty's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings