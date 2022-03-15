 Skip to main content

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. - Common Stock's Return on Invested Capital Overview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, American Outdoor Brands, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:AOUT) posted Q3 earnings of $3.77 million, an increase from Q2 of 17.83%. Sales dropped to $70.11 million, a 0.93% decrease between quarters. In Q2, American Outdoor Brands, Inc. - Common Stock earned $4.58 million, and total sales reached $70.76 million.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q3, American Outdoor Brands, Inc. - Common Stock posted an ROIC of 1.83%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For American Outdoor Brands, Inc. - Common Stock, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 1.83% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Upcoming Earnings Estimate

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. - Common Stock reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.52/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.46/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

