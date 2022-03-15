 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IT Tech Packaging Clocks 39% Revenue Growth In Q4
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 10:45am   Comments
Share:
IT Tech Packaging Clocks 39% Revenue Growth In Q4
  • IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSE: ITP) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 38.7% year-on-year, to $45.1 million versus $32.48 million last year.
  • The revenue increase was primarily driven by the higher sales volume of Corrugating Medium Paper (CMP) products.
  • The gross profit jumped by 481.8% Y/Y to $4.34 million, and the gross margin expanded 730 basis points to 9.6%.
  • The operating margin was 4.3%, and operating income for the quarter rose 199% to $1.95 million.
  • The company held $11.2 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • EBITDA of $8.66 million increased 229% Y/Y.
  • The company reported EPS of $0.07 versus $(0.06) the previous year.
  • Price Action: ITP shares are trading higher by 6.29% at $0.21 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ITP)

Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 14, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 9, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com