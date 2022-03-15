 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CooTek Tops Q4 Backed By Overseas Mobile Games Business
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 8:18am   Comments
Share:
CooTek Tops Q4 Backed By Overseas Mobile Games Business
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: CTKreported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 48% year-on-year to $53 million, beating the consensus of $49.6 million. 
  • Mobile advertising revenues decreased 49% Y/Y to $51.8 million.
  • December 2021 Operational Highlights: Monthly active users of the portfolio products declined 27% Y/Y to 62.6 million. MAUs of the online literature products dropped 58% Y/Y to 12.3 million.
  • The average daily reading time of its online literature product in the Chinese market, Fengdu Novel's users, was 179 minutes in December 2021 versus 153 minutes in September 2021.
  • Margin: The gross margin contracted just 440 bps to 88.7% as costs declined 15% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted net income per ADS of $0.007 topped the consensus loss of $(0.01).
  • CooTek held $18.4 million in cash and equivalents and used $15.5 million in operating cash flow.
  • Chair Karl Zhang said, "Clearly, the overseas mobile games business constitutes a core segment of the group which mitigates the uncertainties in the Chinese mobile advertising market. In addition to our self-developed mobile games, we started to cooperate with third-party studios to expand our publishing business. We expect that the revenue and gross profit contribution from the overseas market will continue to increase in the coming quarters."
  • Management Share Purchase: Zhang disclosed his intention to use his funds to purchase up to $3 million of the company's ADSs for the next six months.
  • Price Action: CTK shares traded higher by 30.5% at $0.26 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTK)

30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
CooTek (Cayman): Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 15, 2022
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
A Preview Of CooTek (Cayman)'s Earnings
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Management Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com