5 Stocks To Watch For March 15, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 4:42am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $677.21 million after the closing bell. Caleres shares fell 0.7% to $19.31 in after-hours trading.
  • Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company, meanwhile, said it expects Q1 revenue of $189 million to $191 million and sees subscription revenue of $171 million to $173 million. Coupa Software shares dipped 27.8% to $64.82 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) to have earned $1.12 per share on revenue of $250.54 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Citi Trends shares rose 2.2% to $33.00 in pre-market trading.

  • Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Monday. Vail Resorts shares slipped 0.4% to $241.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $652.43 million after the closing bell. JOYY shares fell 0.6% to $24.35 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

