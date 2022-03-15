5 Stocks To Watch For March 15, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $677.21 million after the closing bell. Caleres shares fell 0.7% to $19.31 in after-hours trading.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company, meanwhile, said it expects Q1 revenue of $189 million to $191 million and sees subscription revenue of $171 million to $173 million. Coupa Software shares dipped 27.8% to $64.82 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) to have earned $1.12 per share on revenue of $250.54 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Citi Trends shares rose 2.2% to $33.00 in pre-market trading.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Monday. Vail Resorts shares slipped 0.4% to $241.15 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $652.43 million after the closing bell. JOYY shares fell 0.6% to $24.35 in after-hours trading.

