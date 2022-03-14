 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Charles Schwab 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 3:33pm   Comments
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.78% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In SCHW: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 72.41 shares of Charles Schwab at the time with $1,000. This investment in SCHW would have produced an average annual return of 9.41%. Currently, Charles Schwab has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion.

Charles Schwab's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $6,038.38 today based on a price of $83.36 for SCHW at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

