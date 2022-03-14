 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Abbott Laboratories 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 1:08pm   Comments
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Abbott Laboratories 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.32% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In ABT: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 34.71 shares of Abbott Laboratories at the time with $1,000. This investment in ABT would have produced an average annual return of 14.87%. Currently, Abbott Laboratories has a market capitalization of $203.93 billion.

Abbott Laboratories's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Abbott Laboratories you would have approximately $4,012.64 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

