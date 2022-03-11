Watch For Continued Gains In Shares Of PBF Energy Inc.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) traded today at a new 12-month high of $25.88. So far today approximately 632,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.6 million shares.

PBF Energy Inc. defies analysts with a current price ($25.23) 8.1% above its average consensus price target of $23.18.

PBF Energy Inc. is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Ohio, Delaware, New Jersey, and Louisiana. Each of the company’s refining facilities specializes in the processing of either light, medium, or heavy crude oil. Depending on the location of the facility, crude can be received by either water or rail. PBF products are sold throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and Gulf Coast of the United States, and in different regions of Canada.

In the past 12 months, shares of PBF Energy Inc. have traded between a low of $7.24 and a high of $25.88 and are now at $25.23, which is 248% above that low price.

