$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 12:08pm   Comments
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.09% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In CMCSA: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 7.86 shares of Comcast at the time with $100. This investment in CMCSA would have produced an average annual return of 8.76%. Currently, Comcast has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion.

Comcast's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $358.57 today based on a price of $45.62 for CMCSA at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

