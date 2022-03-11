 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Eli Lilly 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 12:08pm   Comments
Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.68% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In LLY: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.19 shares of Eli Lilly at the time with $100. This investment in LLY would have produced an average annual return of 26.07%. Currently, Eli Lilly has a market capitalization of $256.18 billion.

Eli Lilly's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $319.63 today based on a price of $269.00 for LLY at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

