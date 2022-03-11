 Skip to main content

WeWork Clocks 9% Sequential Revenue Growth In Q4; Issues Robust FY22 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 10:08am   Comments
  • WeWork Inc (NYSE: WEreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 9% quarter-on-quarter to $718 million.
  • The global ﬂexible space provider's occupancy improved 600 bps Q/Q to 66%.
  • Systemwide gross desk sales totaled 217,000, Consolidated gross desk sales totaled 164,000, equating to 9.9 million square feet sold. Consolidated new desk sales totaled 87,000.
  • Also Read: WeWork's Empty Chair Sparks Speculation Of Founder Adam Neumann's Return: BloombergWhy WeWork Shares Are Trading Higher Today
  • The average revenue per member for physical memberships was $484, roughly ﬂat Q/Q. All-Access memberships increased to 45,000, up 41% Q/Q.
  • Loss from operations widened Q/Q to $(701.6) million. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(283) million was a $73 million improvement Q/Q.
  • WeWork held $1.97 billion in cash and unfunded cash commitments.
  • Outlook: WeWork sees FY22 revenue of $3.35 billion - $3.50 billion in 2022, including Q1 revenue of $740 million - $760 million, and Q2 revenue of $775 million - $825 million. 
  • WeWork sees Q3 and Q4 revenue of $900 million - $1.00 billion.
  • Price Action: WE shares traded higher by 2.00% at $5.36 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

