DocuSign: Q4 Earnings Insights
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DocuSign beat estimated earnings by 2.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $149.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 42.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DocuSign's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.40
|0.28
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.47
|0.44
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|530.63M
|487.50M
|437.81M
|407.65M
|Revenue Actual
|545.46M
|511.84M
|469.08M
|430.90M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings