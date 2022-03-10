DocuSign: Q4 Earnings Insights

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DocuSign beat estimated earnings by 2.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $149.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 42.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DocuSign's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.40 0.28 0.22 EPS Actual 0.58 0.47 0.44 0.37 Revenue Estimate 530.63M 487.50M 437.81M 407.65M Revenue Actual 545.46M 511.84M 469.08M 430.90M

