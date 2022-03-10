 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DocuSign: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 4:51pm   Comments
Share:
DocuSign: Q4 Earnings Insights

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DocuSign beat estimated earnings by 2.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $149.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 42.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DocuSign's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.46 0.40 0.28 0.22
EPS Actual 0.58 0.47 0.44 0.37
Revenue Estimate 530.63M 487.50M 437.81M 407.65M
Revenue Actual 545.46M 511.84M 469.08M 430.90M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (DOCU)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Why DocuSign Shares Are Falling After Hours
Why DocuSign Shares Are Falling
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Looking At DocuSign's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings