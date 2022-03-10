 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Oracle Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 1:04pm   Comments
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.73% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In ORCL: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 79.37 shares of Oracle at the time with $1,000. This investment in ORCL would have produced an average annual return of 9.33%. Currently, Oracle has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion.

Oracle's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Oracle you would have approximately $6,048.41 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

