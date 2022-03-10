Recap: Seanergy Maritime Q4 Earnings

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Seanergy Maritime Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $35.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.05
|-0.01
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|47.92M
|33.75M
|21.32M
|22.32M
|Revenue Actual
|48.18M
|27.83M
|20.40M
|21.31M
