Recap: Seanergy Maritime Q4 Earnings

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $35.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.05 -0.01 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.10 0.01 -0.01 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 47.92M 33.75M 21.32M 22.32M Revenue Actual 48.18M 27.83M 20.40M 21.31M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.