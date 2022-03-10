 Skip to main content

Graybug Vision: FY Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 9:46am   Comments
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) reported its FY earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Graybug Vision missed estimated earnings by 10.81%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.37.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.64% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

