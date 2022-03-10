 Skip to main content

First Majestic Silver: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 9:47am   Comments
First Majestic Silver: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Majestic Silver missed estimated earnings by 71.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was up $87.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 5.84% increase in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

