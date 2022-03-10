 Skip to main content

Bioventus: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022
Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bioventus beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $31.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bioventus's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.15 0.09 0.23
EPS Actual 0.25 0.16 0.15 2.32
Revenue Estimate 102.23M 97.64M 76.54M 98.12M
Revenue Actual 108.89M 109.82M 81.78M 98.59M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

