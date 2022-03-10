Bioventus: Q4 Earnings Insights
Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bioventus beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $31.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bioventus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.15
|0.09
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.16
|0.15
|2.32
|Revenue Estimate
|102.23M
|97.64M
|76.54M
|98.12M
|Revenue Actual
|108.89M
|109.82M
|81.78M
|98.59M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
