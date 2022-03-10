 Skip to main content

AcuityAds Registers 34% Sequential Revenue Growth In Q4 Aided By illumin, Post Pandemic Recovery
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 7:48am   Comments
  • AcuityAds Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATYreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 8.3% year-on-year (CC) to $36.8 million. Revenue grew 33.9% Q/Q due to both illumin and legacy revenue growth.
  • illumin revenue was $10.2 million, up 37% Q/Q. The total Connected TV segment revenue grew 171% Y/Y and 19% Q/Q.
  • The gross margin remained stable at 52%. The adjusted EBITDA margin plunged 1,500 bps to 16%, reflecting the company's investments.
  • AcuityAds held $102.2 million in cash and equivalents and generated $3.6 million in operating cash flow.
  • Elliot Muchnik, CFO, commented, "Despite ongoing global supply chain issues, we grew 2021 revenues by over 16% both from rapid illumin growth and the continuing post-pandemic economic recovery."
  • Price Action: ATY shares closed higher by 9.16% at $2.74 on Wednesday.

