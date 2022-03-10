Myers Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Myers Industries beat estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $62.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Myers Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.27 0.19 0.16 EPS Actual 0.23 0.29 0.22 0.11 Revenue Estimate 197.03M 158.37M 160.60M 128.83M Revenue Actual 200.06M 187.37M 174.43M 137.47M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Myers Industries management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.2 and $1.4 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 465.22% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Myers Industries, a bullish signal to many investors.

