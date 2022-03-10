5 Stocks To Watch For March 10, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $10.51 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares gained 0.4% to $76.39 in after-hours trading.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. However, the company said it sees higher-than-expected loss for the first quarter. Asana shares dipped 21.1% to $38.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) to have earned $0.24 per share on revenue of $43.36 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. JD.com shares rose 6.3% to close at $62.40 on Wednesday.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) reported adjusted net income of $0.64 per share for the fourth quarter up from $0.19 per share in the year-ago period. Its net sales surged 14% to $604.2 million. Fossil said it sees FY22 global net sales growth of 2% to 6% year over year. Fossil shares dropped 16% to $12.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) to post quarterly earnings at $4.57 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion after the closing bell. Ulta Beauty shares gained 0.2% to $374.00 in after-hours trading.

