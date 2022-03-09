Accel Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Insights
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Accel Entertainment missed estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $117.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Accel Entertainment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.20
|0.09
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.13
|0.12
|-0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|188.52M
|195.67M
|132.70M
|80.83M
|Revenue Actual
|193.40M
|201.97M
|147.07M
|74.41M
