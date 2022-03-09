Accel Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Insights

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Accel Entertainment missed estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $117.90 million from the same period last year.



Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Accel Entertainment's past performance:





Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.20 0.09 0.02 EPS Actual 0.18 0.13 0.12 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 188.52M 195.67M 132.70M 80.83M Revenue Actual 193.40M 201.97M 147.07M 74.41M

