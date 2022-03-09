Recap: CrowdStrike Holdings Q4 Earnings

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CrowdStrike Holdings beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $166.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CrowdStrike Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.09 0.06 0.08 EPS Actual 0.17 0.11 0.10 0.13 Revenue Estimate 363.53M 323.16M 291.46M 250.44M Revenue Actual 380.05M 337.69M 302.84M 264.93M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

CrowdStrike Holdings management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.22 and $0.24 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -23.33% in quarter-over-quarter growth for CrowdStrike Holdings, a bearish signal to many investors.

