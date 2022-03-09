 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview For Yatsen Holding
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 12:06pm   Comments
Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Yatsen Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Yatsen Holding bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Yatsen Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.04 -0.04
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.05 -0.06 -0.11
Price Change % 0.33% -2.08% -0.53% -4.5%

Stock Performance

Shares of Yatsen Holding were trading at $1.31 as of March 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 92.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

