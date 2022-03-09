Recap: Amryt Pharma Q4 Earnings

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Amryt Pharma beat estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was up $12.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 6.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amryt Pharma's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.17 0.19 0.13 -0.34 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.04 -0.09 -0.28 Revenue Estimate 52.78M 50.49M 46.15M 41.97M Revenue Actual 56.52M 62.76M 48.43M 42.52M

