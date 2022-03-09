 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Amryt Pharma Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 11:27am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Amryt Pharma Q4 Earnings

 

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Amryt Pharma beat estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was up $12.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 6.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amryt Pharma's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.17 0.19 0.13 -0.34
EPS Actual -0.07 -0.04 -0.09 -0.28
Revenue Estimate 52.78M 50.49M 46.15M 41.97M
Revenue Actual 56.52M 62.76M 48.43M 42.52M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AMYT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Begins Late-Stage Pediatric COVID Pill Study, Midatech And J&J Unit Expand R&D Collaboration, AbbVie-Alvotech Settle Humira Dispute
Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022
A Preview Of Amryt Pharma's Earnings
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 6-12): Quiet Week On Tap With Earnings Season Reaching It Final Leg
67 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
FDA Rejects Amryt Pharma's Oleogel-S10 Application For Skin Blistering Disorder
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com