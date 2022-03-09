Recap: Amryt Pharma Q4 Earnings
Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Amryt Pharma beat estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was up $12.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 6.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amryt Pharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|0.19
|0.13
|-0.34
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|-0.04
|-0.09
|-0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|52.78M
|50.49M
|46.15M
|41.97M
|Revenue Actual
|56.52M
|62.76M
|48.43M
|42.52M
