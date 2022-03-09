 Skip to main content

Recap: ZIM Integrated Shipping Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 7:20am   Comments
Recap: ZIM Integrated Shipping Q4 Earnings

 

ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ZIM Integrated Shipping beat estimated earnings by 7.35%, reporting an EPS of $14.17 versus an estimate of $13.2.

Revenue was up $2.10 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.91 which was followed by a 3.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ZIM Integrated Shipping's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 9.25 5.22 4.70 3.71
EPS Actual 12.16 7.38 5.13 3.49
Revenue Estimate 2.77B 1.77B 1.62B 1.26B
Revenue Actual 3.14B 2.38B 1.74B 1.36B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

