Recap: ZIM Integrated Shipping Q4 Earnings
ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ZIM Integrated Shipping beat estimated earnings by 7.35%, reporting an EPS of $14.17 versus an estimate of $13.2.
Revenue was up $2.10 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $2.91 which was followed by a 3.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ZIM Integrated Shipping's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|9.25
|5.22
|4.70
|3.71
|EPS Actual
|12.16
|7.38
|5.13
|3.49
|Revenue Estimate
|2.77B
|1.77B
|1.62B
|1.26B
|Revenue Actual
|3.14B
|2.38B
|1.74B
|1.36B
