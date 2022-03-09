Recap: Children's Place Q4 Earnings
Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Children's Place beat estimated earnings by 5.96%, reporting an EPS of $3.02 versus an estimate of $2.85.
Revenue was up $34.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.03 which was followed by a 7.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Children's Place's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|4.40
|0.31
|0.02
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|5.43
|1.71
|3.25
|1.01
|Revenue Estimate
|566.42M
|417.31M
|354.78M
|420.16M
|Revenue Actual
|558.23M
|413.86M
|435.48M
|472.90M
