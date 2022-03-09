United Natural Foods: Q2 Earnings Insights
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Natural Foods missed estimated earnings by 0.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.14.
Revenue was up $528.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 2.64% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Natural Foods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.56
|0.80
|0.88
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|1.18
|0.94
|1.25
|Revenue Estimate
|6.80B
|6.85B
|6.82B
|6.91B
|Revenue Actual
|7.00B
|6.74B
|6.62B
|6.89B
