United Natural Foods: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 7:16am   Comments
United Natural Foods: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Natural Foods missed estimated earnings by 0.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.14.

Revenue was up $528.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 2.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Natural Foods's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.56 0.80 0.88 0.81
EPS Actual 0.97 1.18 0.94 1.25
Revenue Estimate 6.80B 6.85B 6.82B 6.91B
Revenue Actual 7.00B 6.74B 6.62B 6.89B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

