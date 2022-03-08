 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bumble Shares Pop 20% After Hours: What's Driving The Action?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 08, 2022 6:15pm   Comments
Share:
Bumble Shares Pop 20% After Hours: What's Driving The Action?

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) shares are surging in Tuesday's after-hours session after the online dating company reported fourth-quarter results, which showed a 29% increase in Bumble App paying users. Bumble App revenue increased 42.2% year-over-year.

Bumble said fourth-quarter revenue increased 25.7% year-over-year to $208.2 million, which came in below the $210.29 million estimate. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 8 cents per share, which was down from a loss of 1 cent per share year-over-year.

Total paying users jumped 10.6% year-over-year to 3 million. 

In addition, Bumble also announced that it is discontinuing operations in Russia.

See Also: Why Is The Letter 'Z' A Symbol Of Support For Russia's Ukraine War?

BMBL 52-Week Range: $15.92 - $76.49

Bumble shares were up 18.9% at $19.80 in after hours Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMBL)

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Bumble, Dada Nexus Or Sumo Logic?
Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2022
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Analyst Ratings For Bumble
Could Bumble's Latest Acquisition Help Attract Gen Z Users?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com