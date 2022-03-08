American Vanguard: Q4 Earnings Insights
American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Vanguard missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $18.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Vanguard's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.12
|0.04
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.17
|0.10
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|129.50M
|116.80M
|110.05M
|144.55M
|Revenue Actual
|147.30M
|134.61M
|116.16M
|140.75M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings