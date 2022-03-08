American Vanguard: Q4 Earnings Insights

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Vanguard missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $18.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Vanguard's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.12 0.04 0.22 EPS Actual 0.18 0.17 0.10 0.13 Revenue Estimate 129.50M 116.80M 110.05M 144.55M Revenue Actual 147.30M 134.61M 116.16M 140.75M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.