MongoDB: Q4 Earnings Insights

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MongoDB beat estimated earnings by 59.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $95.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 16.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MongoDB's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.39 -0.37 -0.39 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.24 -0.15 -0.33 Revenue Estimate 205.16M 184.20M 169.93M 156.97M Revenue Actual 226.89M 198.75M 181.65M 171.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

MongoDB management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $-0.12 and $-0.08 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -11.11% in quarter-over-quarter growth for MongoDB, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.