Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Nike Stock In The Last 20 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 10:04am   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Nike Stock In The Last 20 Years

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.24% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In NKE: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 12.75 shares of Nike at the time with $100. This investment in NKE would have produced an average annual return of 14.86%. Currently, Nike has a market capitalization of $198.03 billion.

Nike's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $1,596.69 today based on a price of $125.23 for NKE at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

