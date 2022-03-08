Tuesday's Market Minute: Kohl's Falls After Investor Day

Image credit: WikiMedia Commons

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) disappointed at its investor day yesterday, seemingly because of its forward guidance. Kohl’s said it expects long-term sales growth percentage in the low-single-digits and EPS growth in the mid-to-high-single-digits. However, the company is making investments in its own growth, possibly eyeing Target as its competition as it aims to become “the retailer of choice for the Active and Casual Lifestyle.”

Target announced a $7 billion plan in March, 2017 to overhaul its stores and digital operations, and the work paid off; the stock price climbed from about $66/share to an all-time high of about $269 last November and is still over $200 today. Kohl’s announced Monday that it plans to open more than 100 new smaller-format stores over the next four years. Target also has smaller-format stores, especially in urban areas.

Kohl’s also plans to expand its partnership with Sephora, aiming to grow it to a $2B business annually across over 850 stores. In its last earnings report, Target shared its plans to open another 250 Ulta stores-within-stores this year, up from 101 in 2021. Kohl’s will also continue its Amazon returns program, hoping to bring in more foot traffic that way.

Can Kohl’s build itself up into a shopping destination? Or is this too little, too late?

