Barnes & Noble Education: Q3 Earnings Insights
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Barnes & Noble Education missed estimated earnings by 211.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-0.18.
Revenue was down $8.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Barnes & Noble Education's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|-0.89
|-0.57
|-0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|-0.78
|-0.64
|-0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|663.30M
|225.60M
|230.46M
|397.48M
|Revenue Actual
|626.98M
|240.79M
|222.78M
|411.61M
