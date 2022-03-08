 Skip to main content

Barnes & Noble Education: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 8:32am   Comments
Barnes & Noble Education: Q3 Earnings Insights

 

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Barnes & Noble Education missed estimated earnings by 211.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was down $8.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Barnes & Noble Education's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.58 -0.89 -0.57 -0.38
EPS Actual 0.46 -0.78 -0.64 -0.51
Revenue Estimate 663.30M 225.60M 230.46M 397.48M
Revenue Actual 626.98M 240.79M 222.78M 411.61M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

