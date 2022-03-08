Dick's Sporting Goods: Q4 Earnings Insights
Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dick's Sporting Goods beat estimated earnings by 6.12%, reporting an EPS of $3.64 versus an estimate of $3.43.
Revenue was up $227.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.24 which was followed by a 5.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dick's Sporting Goods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.95
|2.70
|1.12
|2.28
|EPS Actual
|3.19
|5.08
|3.79
|2.43
|Revenue Estimate
|2.49B
|2.82B
|2.18B
|3.07B
|Revenue Actual
|2.75B
|3.27B
|2.92B
|3.12B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News