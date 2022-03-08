OptiNose: Q4 Earnings Insights

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

OptiNose beat estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.26.

Revenue was up $6.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 33.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OptiNose's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.43 -0.53 -0.46 EPS Actual -0.32 -0.44 -0.49 -0.46 Revenue Estimate 23.48M 17.40M 11.20M 17.93M Revenue Actual 21.83M 18.36M 11.96M 16.35M

