OptiNose: Q4 Earnings Insights
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
OptiNose beat estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.26.
Revenue was up $6.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 33.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OptiNose's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.36
|-0.43
|-0.53
|-0.46
|EPS Actual
|-0.32
|-0.44
|-0.49
|-0.46
|Revenue Estimate
|23.48M
|17.40M
|11.20M
|17.93M
|Revenue Actual
|21.83M
|18.36M
|11.96M
|16.35M
