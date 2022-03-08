 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

OptiNose: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 7:48am   Comments
Share:
OptiNose: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OptiNose beat estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.26.

Revenue was up $6.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 33.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OptiNose's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.43 -0.53 -0.46
EPS Actual -0.32 -0.44 -0.49 -0.46
Revenue Estimate 23.48M 17.40M 11.20M 17.93M
Revenue Actual 21.83M 18.36M 11.96M 16.35M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (OPTN)

Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2022
Earnings Preview: OptiNose
Optinose's XHANCE Meets Primary Endpoints In Chronic Sinusitis Trial
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com