Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Northrop Grumman 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 10:03am   Comments
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.77% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In NOC: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 18.20 shares of Northrop Grumman at the time with $1,000. This investment in NOC would have produced an average annual return of 11.54%. Currently, Northrop Grumman has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion.

Northrop Grumman's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Northrop Grumman you would have approximately $8,731.76 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

