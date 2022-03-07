Recap: AnaptysBio Q4 Earnings

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AnaptysBio reported an EPS of $-1.18.

Revenue was down $58.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.67 which was followed by a 7.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AnaptysBio's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.91 -0.11 -0.69 1.39 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.02 -0.66 1.20 Revenue Estimate 6.67M 28.88M 9.39M 64.00M Revenue Actual 20.89M 30.03M 11.25M 60.00M

