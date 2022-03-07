 Skip to main content

Recap: AnaptysBio Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AnaptysBio reported an EPS of $-1.18.

Revenue was down $58.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.67 which was followed by a 7.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AnaptysBio's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.91 -0.11 -0.69 1.39
EPS Actual -0.24 -0.02 -0.66 1.20
Revenue Estimate 6.67M 28.88M 9.39M 64.00M
Revenue Actual 20.89M 30.03M 11.25M 60.00M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

