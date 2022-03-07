Recap: AnaptysBio Q4 Earnings
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AnaptysBio reported an EPS of $-1.18.
Revenue was down $58.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.67 which was followed by a 7.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AnaptysBio's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.91
|-0.11
|-0.69
|1.39
|EPS Actual
|-0.24
|-0.02
|-0.66
|1.20
|Revenue Estimate
|6.67M
|28.88M
|9.39M
|64.00M
|Revenue Actual
|20.89M
|30.03M
|11.25M
|60.00M
